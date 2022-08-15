Treasury Secretary Yellen Tells IRS Head Honcho Rettig Not to Increase Audits on Incomes Less Than 400K per Year

In a letter on Wednesday, Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of Treasury, told Charles P. Rettig, the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, “I direct that any additional resources, including any new personnel or auditors that are hired, shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited to historical levels. This means that, contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited.”

The Daily wire reported that Yellen did not mention, however, that “historical levels” of audits were significantly higher as recently as one decade ago. According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, audit rates for Americans earning between $25,000 to $200,000 fell 76% between 2010 and 2019, while those earning less than $25,000 saw audit rates fall by 61%. Taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, representing those at the upper endo of the Biden administration’s vow to not raise taxes for those earning less than $400,000, saw a92% decline in audits.

The report added that IRS officials “attributed the overall decline in audit rates to decreased funding, and therefore reduced staffing to conduct audits,” constraints which are directly addressed by the Inflation Reduction Act. The agency’s job description for new agents says that employees must “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

Yet Rettig vowed that his agency will “absolutely not” use its new employees to target middle-class Americans and small businesses, instead, he promised that the new funding will create better information technology systems that will help Americans easily comply with tax laws.

The IRS is likely being weaponized by the current administration to help ensure that the money this government requires for their massive, bloated programs is wrestled away from individual Americans at gunpoint. That’s really what we’re saying here.

Who would have thought this is What America would turn into just a few a years ago?

If we don’t take back Congress this fall, things are going to look even worse. This is just the beginning of what the left wants to do, folks.

