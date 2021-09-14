TREASON: New Book Claims Gen. Milley Held Secret Pentagon Meeting, Told Staff Not to Take Orders from President Donald Trump Regarding Nuclear Weapons

Treason is the word of the day America, as the story has broke that General Mark Milley held a secret meeting two days after the January 6 Capitol incident and told the military to not respond to the Commander in Chief’s use of nuclear weapons. This is treason America, and Milley should be court marshaled.

The revelations come to light in Bob Woodward’s new book “Peril.”

“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley reportedly told his staff.

According to CNN, who reviewed the book, General Milley ‘called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. […] Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.’

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley said, according to the book.

“Got it?” asked Milley.

“Yes, sir,” replied his senior staff.

Milley then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood, the book claims according to CNN.

Read more here.

The new book also alleges that Gen. Milley called his Chinese counterpart after January 6 because he was worried Trump would start a war with China.

This is unbelievable America, Trump was impeached for a phone call that was a nothing burger, and Milley is literally calling the enemy telling them that American forces will stand down? There should be a full Special Counsel and Investigation into General Milley’s actions immediately.

First on CNN: Two days after the Capitol riot, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs took top secret action to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to order a nuclear strike, Bob Woodward's new book says https://t.co/lr16tejBVU — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 14, 2021

Milley had already had back to back phone calls with China’s top general, who was on high alert over the chaos in the US. Why is the head of American forces having multiple phone calls with China’s top general?

Milley then received a heated phone call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also trying to get rid of Trump’s power as President, also treason America.

Woodward and Costa said they exclusively received a transcript of the call between Milley and Pelosi.

Pelosi pushed back. “What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?” Pelosi continued, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”According to Woodward and Costa, Milley responded, “Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.”

Pelosi continued, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”According to Woodward and Costa, Milley responded, “Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.”

According to CNN from reviewing Woodward’s new book, Milley decided he needed to act. Milley allegedly told his top service chiefs to watch everything “all the time.”

Milley then called the director of National Security Agency, Paul Nakasone, and told him “Needles up … keep watching, scan.” And he told then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, “Aggressively watch everything, 360.”

from CNN:

The authors write, ‘Milley was overseeing the mobilization of America’s national security state without the knowledge of the American people or the rest of the world.’

Woodward and Costa also write that ‘some might contend that Milley had overstepped his authority and taken extraordinary power for himself,’ but he believed his actions were ‘a good faith precaution to ensure there was no historic rupture in the international order, no accidental war with China or others, and no use of nuclear weapons.’

You can read more of this bomshell and damning report HERE.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...