Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Complains There are Too Many White Construction Workers Amid Catastrophic Train Derailment and Chemical Spill, Burn Off

It’s good to know that Mayor Pete is on the job as Transportation Secretary in America, isn’t it? I mean, let’s not address the catastrophic train derailment and chemical spill, and burn off. Instead Mayor Pete took a different approach.
“Everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” Buttigieg said.
That’s right, Mayor Pete is upset there are too many White people working construction jobs. Those bastards, always doing manual labor. That’s racism!
“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” Buttigieg said, speaking during the National Association of Counties Conference.
“You can build community wealth that will help close wealth gaps in this country if we can tear down those barriers. But that happens at the delivery level,” he added.
Mayor Pete wasn’t done, apparently our nations infrastructure problems are due to Covid. That’s according to your Transportation Secretary.
“It’s had its challenges, right? I mean, if you look at what the American transportation systems have faced in the last two or three years, partly because of the pandemic, we’ve faced issues from container shipping to airline cancellations. Now we got balloons,” he said.
