Traitorous Pence Celebrates Latest Trump Indictment with Ridiculous Tweet Storm and Interviews [VIDEO INSIDE]

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence continues to bury himself with conservatives as he attacks former President and presidential front runner Donald J. Trump.

Pence took to the airwaves on Wednesday to celebrate yet another sham Trump indictment by radicalized Democrats in the Department of Justice.

“President Trump and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to reject electoral votes and chaos would have ensued. To keep faith with the oath that I made to the American people and to Almighty God, I did my duty that day.”

Pence started his barrage and attack on President Trump on Tuesday with these insane tweets.

“As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter.

Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will.



As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation.”

Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career.



Pence is currently polling at 2% in the GOP primary.

