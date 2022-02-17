News

TORNADO WATCH Issued for Parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee Until 6 PM CST

Matt Couch February 17, 2022 No Comments

A massive tornado watch has been issued for a four state area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee for Thursday until 6 p.m. CST.

The Watch covers large metro areas in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as Jackson Mississippi, to Monroe, Louisiana.

If you are in the path of this storm, please keep weather updates on, and watch your surroundings. Scattered wind gusts are expected up to 75 MPH, a few tornadoes are likely, and isolated hail up to a quarter inch in side is also expected.

This effects a population of 3,562,121 according to the National Weather Service. See the alert below.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments