Tornado Warnings Issued in Midwest: IA, NE, KS

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings Wednesday across the Midwest — including Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.
A Tornado Watch is also in effect in Minnesota, Missouri, and South Dakota until 8 p.m. CST.
Weather.com reports a massive storm that has already produced damaging winds over 100 or more mph in Colorado, northern New Mexico, and into parts of Kansas.
A squall line of severe thunderstorms is currently racing through the Missouri Valley with damaging winds and embedded tornadoes.
Tornadoes have been spotted in central and eastern Nebraska.
