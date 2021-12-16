Tornado Warnings Issued in Midwest: IA, NE, KS

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings Wednesday across the Midwest — including Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

A Tornado Watch is also in effect in Minnesota, Missouri, and South Dakota until 8 p.m. CST.

Weather.com reports a massive storm that has already produced damaging winds over 100 or more mph in Colorado, northern New Mexico, and into parts of Kansas.

A squall line of severe thunderstorms is currently racing through the Missouri Valley with damaging winds and embedded tornadoes.

Tornadoes have been spotted in central and eastern Nebraska.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Tornado Warnings are being Issued Across parts of nebraska



📌#Nebraska l #USA



Sirens are Sounding across in parts of Nebraska as multiple tornado warnings have been issued in parts of Nebraska Take Shelter immediately these storms are moving at 95 mph pic.twitter.com/8WyF2Q8IcG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2021

🚨#BREAKING: Tornado Sirens are Sounding in Lincoln NE



📌#Lincoln l #Nebraska



A Tornado Warning Have been Issued in Lincoln Nebraska As Reports trees and power lines are down Storms are currently moving around 93 mphs take shelter immediately pic.twitter.com/4AkPCR2gEb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Dd1QyZtknv — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 15, 2021

Here’s something you don’t see every day: tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings stretching from South Dakota to southern kansas and snow squall warnings only ~120 miles behind it pic.twitter.com/oWEDJ1v6FS — Max Claypool (@MadMaxClaypool) December 15, 2021

