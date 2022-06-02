‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Memorial Day Weekend Box Office Record

Could the new Tom Cruise hit of an old classic not just reignite the box office, but America in general? It sure looks that way.

Covid looks to be a dying discussion, as Cruise’s new movie Top Gun: Maverick” has crushed the previous Memorial Day Weekend box office record.

It’s amazing that a year ago Americans seemed to scared to even leave their homes, and now movies are breaking box office records? Simply American, that’s the only word that sums it up. We always prevail and persevere.

The highly anticipated sequel that everyone has been waiting on brought in $156 million in the United States, and $252.7 million worldwide, per Paramount.

The film has ousted Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.” which brought in $153 million in its 2007 release, as the top performing Memorial Day opener of all time!

Top Gun debuted in 1986, and according to Paramount the older crowd has had enough of sitting on the sidelines waiting to be told what to do any longer. 55% of the film’s viewers were over the age of 35.

The movie was released on more than 25,000 screens globally, making it Paramount’s widest release in its history, per Paramount.

The movie was slated to be released in May of 2020, but was pushed back due to the insanity and draconian lockdowns of Covid-19.

The reviews of the movie are insane, as it seems conservatives and liberals alike are feeling Americana with this release.

Maverick debuted 28% above Cruise’s last big hit, “Mission Impossible – Fallout” back in 2018.

We’re to sure what all of this means, but this is a sign that Americans aren’t going to take lockdowns much any further into the future. We sure hope everyone will keep showing up, and saying no more mandates, lockdowns, and we want to live our lives!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...