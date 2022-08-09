Top French Scientist Admits Photo He Tweeted of ‘Space Telescope Image’ of Nearest Star to the Sun Was Just a Slice of Chorizo

If you haven’t heard by now, a French Scientist named Etienne Klein tweeted a photo of a slice of chorizo and told his nearly 100,000 Twitter followers that it was a “space telescope image” of the nearest star to the sun.

But we’re supposed to trust the science, right? Scientists would never lie to us, right?

Who knows how many hundreds of thousands actually believed him without even questioning it. Sound familiar? Kind of like the Covid cult, right?

His tweet has received tens of thousands of ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ from those who just go along to get along and believe everything they’re told and shoveled down their pie holes.

“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” Klein said on Sunday.

Photo de Proxima du Centaure, l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil, située à 4,2 année-lumière de nous.

Elle a été prise par le JWST.

Ce niveau de détails… Un nouveau monde se dévoile jour après jour. pic.twitter.com/88UBbHDQ7Z — Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022 The scientist then admitted to his prank.



“In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement. Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images….” he said.



Au vu de certains commentaires, je me sens obligé de préciser que ce tweet montrant un prétendu cliché de Proxima du Centaure relevait d’une forme d’amusement. Apprenons à nous méfier des arguments d’autorité autant que de l’éloquence spontanée de certaines images….



— Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022He then apologized…



“I come to present my apologies to those whom my hoax, which had nothing original about it, may have shocked. He simply wanted to urge caution with images that seem eloquent on their own.” according to the translation of his tweet.



“A Scientist’s Joke” he said.

Je viens présenter mes excuses à ceux que mon canular, qui n’avait rien d’original, a pu choquer. Il voulait simplement inciter à la prudence vis-à-vis des images qui semblent éloquentes par elles-mêmes.

La blague d'un scientifique https://t.co/wHiJWxscxq #Astronomie via @LePoint — Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) August 3, 2022

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...