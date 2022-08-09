Top French Scientist Admits Photo He Tweeted of ‘Space Telescope Image’ of Nearest Star to the Sun Was Just a Slice of Chorizo

If you haven’t heard by now, a French Scientist named Etienne Klein tweeted a photo of a slice of chorizo and told his nearly 100,000 Twitter followers that it was a “space telescope image” of the nearest star to the sun.
But we’re supposed to trust the science, right? Scientists would never lie to us, right?
Who knows how many hundreds of thousands actually believed him without even questioning it. Sound familiar? Kind of like the Covid cult, right?
His tweet has received tens of thousands of ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ from those who just go along to get along and believe everything they’re told and shoveled down their pie holes.
“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” Klein said on Sunday.
