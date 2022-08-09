News

Top French Scientist Admits Photo He Tweeted of ‘Space Telescope Image’ of Nearest Star to the Sun Was Just a Slice of Chorizo

Brick Tamland August 8, 2022

If you haven’t heard by now, a French Scientist named Etienne Klein tweeted a photo of a slice of chorizo and told his nearly 100,000 Twitter followers that it was a “space telescope image” of the nearest star to the sun.

But we’re supposed to trust the science, right? Scientists would never lie to us, right?

Who knows how many hundreds of thousands actually believed him without even questioning it. Sound familiar? Kind of like the Covid cult, right?

His tweet has received tens of thousands of ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ from those who just go along to get along and believe everything they’re told and shoveled down their pie holes.

“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” Klein said on Sunday.

The scientist then admitted to his prank.

“In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement. Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images….” he said.

Au vu de certains commentaires, je me sens obligé de préciser que ce tweet montrant un prétendu cliché de Proxima du Centaure relevait d’une forme d’amusement. Apprenons à nous méfier des arguments d’autorité autant que de l’éloquence spontanée de certaines images….

— Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022He then apologized…

“I come to present my apologies to those whom my hoax, which had nothing original about it, may have shocked. He simply wanted to urge caution with images that seem eloquent on their own.” according to the translation of his tweet.

“A Scientist’s Joke” he said.

