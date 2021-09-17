Top Democrat Strategist Says His Party is Facing Massive BLOWOUT in 2022 Midterms

One of the most noted Democratic strategists says that his party is on the verge of suffering a massive “blowout” in the 2022 midterms, and it could be worse than normal.

“The marked decline in support for President Biden and his administration nationally and in key swing states indicates that the Democratic Party could endure a blowout defeat in the 2022 midterm elections,” Douglas Schoen, a political consultant who served as an adviser to President Bill Clinton and to the 2020 presidential campaign of Michael Bloomberg, wrote in an opinion piece in The Hill.

“Moreover, Biden is in a significantly weaker position now than both of his most recent Democratic predecessors — Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — at this point in their presidencies, which suggests that Democrats could suffer even more substantial losses in 2022 than the party did in 1994 and 2010.,” he added.

The Daily Wire notes:

Biden has been hit hard by a series of events: Afghanistan melted down as the U.S. withdrew troops, leading to the death of 13 American service members; COVID-19 exploded again nationwide with the Delta variant; both crime and inflation are soaring.

Americans are beginning to sour on the president, with new polls showing that less than 40% of the country approves of the job he’s is doing. A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that Biden’s approval ratings “on his handling of major issues, have all fallen, dramatically in some cases.”

“For the first time, a greater share of Americans disapprove (45%) of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic than approve (42%). This week, just 40% approve of the president’s handling of jobs and the economy, while 47% disapprove. In previous weeks, more usually have approved than have disapproved,” the poll revealed.

“Only 16% of American adults now think the economy is improving, while nearly three times as many, 44%, say it is getting worse. Another 27% say the economy is about the same. At the beginning of the Biden presidency, just as great a share of Americans as today said the economy was worsening (44% in the Jan. 30-Feb. 2 poll), but that changed quickly. In May and for part of June, more people said the economy was improving than worsening. No longer,” it added.

These and other polls of late all spell trouble for Biden and his party, Schoen added.

“For reference, at the same point in Obama’s first term, Obama’s net approval rating was 19 points higher than Biden’s is right now. At the time, a majority of voters (52 percent) approved of Obama, while 41 percent disapproved, according to a Gallup survey released on Sept. 13, 2009,” he wrote.

“That being said, in the 2010 midterm elections, Democrats lost a net of 64 House seats and Republicans gained six seats in the Senate. Likewise, on Sept. 12, 1993, Clinton’s approval rating was recorded at 47 percent approve and 42 percent disapprove by a Gallup survey. To put that in context, Clinton’s net approval rating was 13 points higher than Biden’s is at the same point in his presidency,” noted Schoen.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...