Top Biden Adviser Susan Rice Ousted by White House in Latest Moves

One of the top connected former Obama presidency officials, and top Biden White House aide Susan Rice has been fired by President Biden according to multiple sources on Monday.
The following press release was sent from President Joe Biden, from the White House on Monday.
The move comes as President Biden is expected to announce he’s running for re-election Tuesday, in a move that has Democrats and Republicans baffled.
