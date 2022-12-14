Tommy Robinson: We Must Fix the 2020 Election If We Want Any Chance of Stopping the Globalist Elite (VIDEO)

Activist and independent journalist Tommy Robinson joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss a wide variety of topics in relation to the Powers-That-Be and their plan to take over the world. However, as he rightfully points out, we’ve got to first deal with the stolen election of 2020.

Yes, it’s important to expose all of the different way the globalist powers-that-be are stripping us of our freedom, constitutional rights and bodily autonomy. We must continue fighting the good fight. However, we can’t lose sight of the fact that they stole the 2020 Election from Donald Trump, establishing Joe Biden as the Alleged President of the United States of America, which has led to what is becoming the utter destruction of this country.

Trump is the duly election POTUS, and we can’t forget that fact. While it’s easy to get distracted with all of the hot-button issues that the Mainstream Media is throwing at us constantly, we can’t allow ourselves to stop focusing on the rigged election.

Yes, as we discussed in this show, there’s a lot going on that need to be confronted. The importing of unskilled Islamic immigrants through open borders has been disastrous both in the US and in Europe.

The sexualization of children and their brainwashing when it comes to transgenderism in schools. The covid jabs and disastrous economic policy, as well as the focus on climate change. All of these are important issues that we can’t ignore.

However, if we don’t fix our broken election system, we have zero chance of turning things around.

