Tommy Fury Causes First Loss for Boxer Jake Paul – Defeating Him in Split Decision [VIDEO]

Jake Paul’s undefeated boxing record is no more as the greatest heavyweight boxer in the world Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury had defeated him by split decision.

A close contest over eight rounds went to the judges scorecards, and Fury won two of the three judges over with his performance.

Paul took one of the judges decisions, but the verdict gave the Brit a split decision victory.

The build up to this bout was heated, with Paul leaking the news of the birth of Fury’s baby Bambi before the 23-year-old and his partner Molly Mae Hague could make the announcement.

Both fighters promised a knockout with, but neither delivered.

It all came to a head this week when Fury shoved Paul at the intense weigh in, and the men settled their rivalry or the start of their rivalry tonight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul has vowed to enact his rematch clause after the fight, and Fury said he was ready to go do it all over again.

Paul: “All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses.

“I don’t know if I agree with the judges – I got a 10-8 round twice.

“But I’ve already won in life. I’ve made it further than I ever thought I would, and beyond.

“This is definitely a humbling experience.”

Paul calls for a rematch. He says got sick during his camp and injured his arm. “I’m not making excuses, I lost.”

Fury: “I’m not making excuses, that was a slip – not a knockdown.

“This has been the best night of my life.”

Fury: “Everybody thought I was running scared. Tonight, I made my own legacy: I am Tommy Fury! I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home, and my Mrs. I love you.”

The judges scored it 76-73 Fury, 76-73 Fury, and 75-74 Paul.

