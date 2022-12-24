News

Tom MacDonald Poised to Take #1 on ALL GENRES of Music with NEW Hit Song ‘Ghost’ in Monumental Moment as Mainstream Music World STUNNED

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Tom MacDoanld’s new song “Ghost” is exploding, #1 in Pop and #2 in All Genres, and is shocking the world.

Tom put out a message to his fans that they’re about to knock mainstream MARIAH CAREY out of the top spot, and it’s NEVER been done before.

Check out Tom’s message below, and let’s support this truth telling trendsetter today.

Okay guys…this is MONUMENTAL.

The new song “Ghost” is #1 in Pop and #2 in All Genres.
We’re about to knock Mariah Carey out of the top spot…
and its NEVER been done before. 

HELP US MAKE HISTORY!
DOWNLOAD “Ghost” on iTUNES/AMAZON!

IF YOU’RE READING THIS – I NEED YOU!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD “Ghost” iTUNES
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD “Ghost” AMAZON
