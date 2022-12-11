TOM COTTON EXPLAINS HOW PEOPLE WILL DIE DUE TO BIDEN FREEING ‘MERCHANT OF DEATH’, VIKTOR BOUT 

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) wasn’t the only one predicting that the release of the so-called “Merchant of Death,” Viktor Bout, would result in additional people dying, as a result of President Joe Biden’s decision to trade Bout for American imprisoned pro basketball player, Brittney Griner.

Leftist Biden announed and confirmed on Thursday that Griner and Bout were both free. This move by Biden, has many people saying the move will result on an open season for Americanss to be arrested.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner saying, “As a result of the efforTS made, we managed to agree with the American side to arrange the trade. The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland.”

Biden said he personally spoke to Griner in post on Twitter.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Cotton, when asked by Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, if people would die as a result of Viktor Bout being released from prison, Cotton answered affirmatively, “I think they will because, again, Viktor Bout is known as the “merchant of Death” for a reason. It’s not like he’s going to retire to the black sea and peacefully live out his golden

years in a quiet retirement. Vladimir Putin wanted him out for a reason.

“I also think that more AmericanS will be detained, in some cases unjustly detained, in the future because they realize that Joe Biden, at least as long as he is president, will give away the farm in return for any American citizen,” Cotton added.

Griner was arrested upon her return to Moscow on February 17, 2022, to play in the offseason for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia, where she has played since 2015. She plays pro ball in the U.S. for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo Internation Airport after the Federal Security Service said she was carrying vaporizer cartriges containing hashish oil.

After her arrest, she was detained, and then sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia in August for possession of cannabis, and fined one million rubles ($16,700), prompting international outrage. American officials and activists condemned the Putin regime for sentencing Griner for so long on non-viollent charges, possibly apolitical move to leverage her detention for Moscow’s benefit.

Bout was arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 25 years in prision for arms traffickign, aiding terrorist organizations, and conspiring to kill Americans. A nortorious arms dealer with a lengthy career of aiding international terrorists, Bout was arrested in a sting operation in which American DEA officials posed as buyers tied to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist terrorist organization. The DEA officials explicity stated they wanted weapons to kill Americans, to which Bout allegedly replied, “We have the same enemy.”

“Notably absent from the prisoner swap was Paul Whelan, a former Marine wrongfully imprisioned in Russia on ussubstantiated spying charges.

Senator Cotton lamented that no reports indicated at press time that Whelan had been part of the prisoner swap deal, and questioned why his release, given his totally unjustified imprisonment, was not a priority. Cotton also condemed Biden for his “incredible appeasement of Vladimir Putin.

“Viktor Bout has the blood of hundreds, if not thousands, of innocents around the world on his hands. Don’t get me wrong, Brittney Griner was wrongly detained and used as a negotiating chip with the Biden administrations and we should have been engaged in efforts to try to secure her release.

“But to exchange her, who, to be fair, did violate the laws of a foreign country to which she was traveling, in return for one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers is folly to the greated degree,” Cotton continued.

“What does Joe Biden think is going to happen now? Every time someone wants to get their arms traffickers or their drug dealers out of American prison, all they have to do is arrest an American on some trivial charge and sentence them to nine years and Joe Biden is going to come running with the keys to the prison to release who are justifiably in prison.”

