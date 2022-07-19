Tom Brady Speaks About His Relationship with 45th President Donald J. Trump

Last Thursday, Variety published an interview with Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, where he commented about his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

When asked if he still speaks with Trump, Brady replied, “No, I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years. This was 17 or 18 years ago, I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

It has been rumored that Brady was a Trump supporter, after a signed “Make America Great Again” hat was seen in his locker in 2015. And, in the past Trump has called Brady “a friend,” and after Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, Trump wished him well with the Bucs.

Despite all the rumors, Brady never endorsed Trump for President, saying, “Totally different than the support of a friend.”

Brady told the Variety in the interview, “I think the press mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone.”

Brady added, “And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So, if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Brady and the Bucs visited the White House following their Super Bowl win, and he joked about Trump with President Biden saying, “Not a lot of people think that we could have won and in fact, I think 40% of the people still don’t thing we won.” Brady then turned to Biden and said, “You understand that, Mr. President.”

Tom Brady jokes at White House: Many people didn't believe the Buccaneers could win the Super Bowl — and 40% "still don't think we won."



Biden responds: "I understand that." https://t.co/DP6Fshfaak pic.twitter.com/yoWvjMRzB9 — Axios (@axios) July 20, 2021

When asked by the interviewer if he will get into politics when he retires (officially the next time), Brady answered, “Probably not. I don’t think anyone’s found of politics these days.”

It seems everyone has an opinion on what Brady might do, but some reports claim that he might already have a post-NFL plan, as a highly paid announcer for Fox Sports.

As most know, Brady retired from the NFL in 2022, but he quickly decided to return for his 23rd season. The Buccaneers will open their season with the Dallas Cowboys.

