Tina Forte’s Visit to West Coast Major Success as Her Congressional Showdown with AOC Looms for New York Voters on November 8

Tina Forte’s trip to the West Coast and Southern California was a major success as she heads into the home stretch to take on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s District 14 Congressional race.

Forte was invited out to the West Coast by patriots who wanted to support her fight against AOC. The turnout was phenomenal, and Forte is doing what many candidates including future Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders have done. They’re going to other areas of the country to help raise funds to fight the insane arm of the radical left.

The radical left out funds the right in almost every category with their groups like Media Matters, Act Blue, Share Blue, and of course the mainstream media is in their pocket as well. So it’s a true uphill battle for conservatives to raise funds in the fight for a free Republic.

Josiah O’Neil, a combat veteran, law enforcement officer, and Congressional candidate as well as author gave an amazing speech, and we were sent part of it from Nicole Nogrady, who does reporting for War Room as well as The DC Patriot from time to time. Check out his speech below.

Forte is the Republican nominee in District 14, but faces an uphill battle in a liberal stronghold that apparently loves suffering and hard times, because they keep voting in Democrats.

In 2020, Ocasio-Cortez took 71.6% of the vote in a landslide victory over Republican John Cummings who managed just 27.4% of the vote. Can Forte turn the tide in what would be one of the biggest congressional upsets in U.S. history?

Election information in New York: Nov. 8, 2022, election.

What is the voter registration deadline?

In-person: Oct. 14, 2022

By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 14, 2022

Online: Oct. 14, 2022

Is absentee/mail-in voting available to all voters?

No

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot request deadline?

In-person: Nov. 7, 2022

By mail: Received by Oct. 24, 2022

Online: Oct. 24, 2022

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot return deadline?

In-person: Nov. 8, 2022

By mail: Postmarked by Nov. 8, 2022

Is early voting available to all voters?

Yes

What are the early voting start and end dates?

Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022

Are all voters required to present ID at the polls?

No

When are polls open on Election Day?

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

