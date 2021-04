Senator Tim Scott on Wednesday night obliterated the racist and divisional statements of President Joe Biden’s speech. Biden, focused on hate, divide, pandemic, and absolutely a depressing speech that was marred with idiocy, lies, and fallacies.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination.”

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with Senator Scott?

