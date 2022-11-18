Tim Allen Visits His Friend Jay Leno in the Hospital ‘He’s Still A Handsome Guy’

Conservatives stick together, and that’s what makes them special. They aren’t callus and cold like many on the left. Tim Allen is a fiscally responsible and right leaning comedian and famous actor, and television star. Jay Leno is a legendary comedian and host, and the two have a bond over cars they collect, among other things. They’re both also staunch conservatives.

Tim Allen just got done visiting Jay Leno in the hospital according to TMZ and he says that his close friend’s face isn’t going to be disfigured by severe burns he suffered while working on one of his cars in his garage.

Tim went to see Jay at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California Thursday and talked to the Paparazzi on his way out.

Allen told them that Jay is feeling better after suffering deep burns to his face, hands, and chest.

Jay is currently undergoing treatments in a hyperbaric chamber for his burns, and Tim says Jay was happy and they cracked some jokes.

The treatment helps with swelling and increases blood flow with good oxygenation to the burns on Jay’s arms, shoulders, neck and face. Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center told Inside Edition the process will also decrease bacteria around the injuries.

According to TMZ, Tim Allen was in good spirits leaving the hospital, which speaks for what he saw of his good friend Jay Leno. We’ll keep you posted here with the latest updates on Leno.

