Tim Allen SLAMS Pamela Anderson’s Attack on Him, Claiming He Exposed Himself to Her on Set of ‘Home Improvement’

Well another washed up has been is attacking yet another good conservative in Hollywood, who didn’t see this coming?

Tim Allen is refuting the claims that he exposed himself to Pamela Anderson when she was 23-years-old and on the set of “Home Improvement” in 1991. The age shouldn’t matter, she’s an adult, had been on the cover of Playboy Magazine in October of 1989. But the media won’t tell you that.

In 1990 Anderson was selected as Playboy’s Playmate of the Year.

Anderson who guest starred on 23 episodes of the hit 90’s sitcom as Lisa the Tool Girl, alleges in her upcoming book “Love, Pamela,” that Allen flashed his penis to her ahead of filming.

Pamela Anderson was on the cover of Playboy Magazine in October of 1989… the Tim Allen thing allegedly happened in 1991.. All of these hit job media outlets including Fox News titled their articles.. "Poor 23-year-old Pam Anderson.."



A representative for Tim Allen relayed Allen’s comments and he slammed Anderson.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.

In an exclusive excerpt obtained by Variety, Anderson wrote, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she alleges.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Anderson left “Home Improvement” to star in her biggest role “Baywatch” in 1992. Anderson has not one, not two, but three sex tapes out with Tommy Lee, Bret Michaels, and Kid Rock, although we’re not sure if the Kid Rock tape was ever released. Both Bret Michaels and Tommy Lee were released.

Anderson also had no problem posing and hanging out with Tim Allen at the Teen Choice awards in 2002 seen below.

Anderson’s book “Love, Pamela” will be released on Jan 31. So she’s trying to sell a book, oh, we get it now.

