Tim Allen Shreds Twitter Drama Over Musk Buying it in One Epic Tweet

It’s no surprise that one of the biggest names in Hollywood who just happens to be a conservative is Tim Allen. He started out as a stand up Comedian, then launched epic shows like Home Improvement, Last Man Standing, among others. He’s the voice of Buzz Lightyear, the star of The Santa Clause franchise, and is as big of a name as it gets with moral values he upholds.

Liberals have lost their minds over Elon Musk buying Twitter. Half of the conservative movement thinks that Elon Musk is going to chip their brains and make them dance like a puppet to the deep state anthem. We’re really living in an insane time of stupidity in America.

Enter Tim Allen, with one tweet, sums it up that simply.

The little twitter bird has a new owner. Wonder how long it will take for the new shadow ban council to prevent me from saying stuff like: Hunter Biden laptop. Or even more provocative: Tesla in-car fart app? (Love it when driving my Mom.)

The little twitter bird has a new owner. Wonder how long it will take for the new shadow ban council to prevent me from saying stuff like: Hunter Biden laptop. Or even more provocative: Tesla in-car fart app? (Love it when driving my Mom.) — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 25, 2022

It’s Tim Allen’s way of saying look, let’s see what happens, let’s let things play out, let’s enjoy life, and let’s shut the hell up and live for a little bit. We couldn’t agree more.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...