Tim Allen HAMMERS Disney in Epic and Hilarious Tweet

Lots of buzz circulating on your Tuesday, no pun intended as fans are realizing that Tim Allen will not be playing Buzz Lightyear in the new Disney film “Lightyear.”

Disney claims they wanted to tell the story before Buzz, and that’s why they didn’t choose Tim Allen. Or it might have been because he’s been dropping hilarious tweet bombs like this one on Disney who’s pushing their insane LGBTQ agenda off on young children.

“Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets.“

Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 14, 2022

Allen who has a great history with Disney with The Santa Clause franchise, and a new The Santa Clause series coming to Disney Plus this fall took aim at Disney with this hilarious tweet.

Allen of course is also the voice of Buzz Lightyear in all of the “Toy Story” franchise movies, and if that wasn’t enough he’s the head of the blockbuster series “Home Improvement” where he was “Tim the Tool-man Taylor.” The Taylors were one of America’s great families in the 1990s.

Allen even started his “Last Man Standing” show on ABC, before his conservative stance got one of the top rated comedies not renewed, and Fox eventually picked it up for a few more seasons.

What do you think, will Disney be upset about Allen’s tweet?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...