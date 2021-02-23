Tiger Woods Injured in Roll-Over Car Accident, Taken Into Surgery: Injuries Said to be Severe But Not Life Threatening

Los Angeles County Sheriffs confirmed that golf pro Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash with “major damage” to the vehicle on Tuesday morning. There were no other people involved in the crash, according to department officials. Woods is currently in surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries,” according to his agent. His injuries are not life-threatening according to statements given to USA Today, Fox LA and CBSN LA.

The following is from Tiger Woods agent Mark Steinberg:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Bill Melguin of Fox LA reports the following.

Law enforcement source tells me that as of right now, there is nothing “salacious” about the Tiger Woods crash. No charges pending. He went off an embankment and rolled and it is currently just an investigation for a bad traffic accident as of *right now*. @FOXLA

NEW: I’m told Tiger Woods was conscious and speaking to deputies when they arrived on scene. I’m also told Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be holding a press conference at the Lomita Sheriff’s station at 3pm. @FOXLA

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

The following is from the LA County Sheriffs office.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to Tiger Woods and his family.

