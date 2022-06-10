Three-Year-Old Boy Missing in Montana for 2 Days Found Alive in Miraculous Story (VIDEO)

A three-year-old boy who was missing for two days in a remote area of Montana has been found alive and well in one of the most miraculous stories we’ve ever written.

Police say that Ryker Webb was last seen on Friday. Webb was said to be playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home when he disappeared.

Dozens of people helped in the search around the Bull Lake area, in rural Montana. Searchers were using ATV’s, Drones, Dog Teams, and a boat to look for the boy on Friday.

On Saturday the Montana Air National Guard used helicopters to join the efforts to find the boy.

Rough weather conditions, including rain and low visibility put a damper on that search. Temperatures as they do in Montana dipped into the low 40s in the area on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that Ryker was found on Sunday about 2.4 miles from where he went missing. Authorities say that he was in good spirits, but hungry, thirsty, and cold.

The toddler was discovered by a family that was checking on their cabin.

“They heard a little boy’s voice from the shed out back where they keep a generator,” Short said. “So they went to the shed and there he was.”

Sheriff Darren Short lead the search, and did an outstanding job with his crew of deputies and volunteers.

When Short arrived on the scene, he said Ryker was visibly shaken.

“He was very, very scared,” Short revealed, noting that mountain lions and bears inhabit the area. There were also severe thunderstorms on the evening Ryker went missing. Temperatures dipped into the 40s. The shed where he took shelter was a very old log cabin-type structure, Short said.

Imagine having a 3-year-old smart enough to seek shelter in a shed he found when he was lost. The little boy even used a grass catcher for a lawn mower as a sleeping bag as he tried to stay warm.

“I truly believe that he used the shed for shelter, and I truly believe that he beat the thunderstorm to that shed.”

There was a cabin near the shed, and Sheriff Short said they even found little hand prints on the windows if he was looking in to see if anyone was home. What a remarkable and brave little guy!

