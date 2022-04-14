Three Jews Severely Injured in Anti-Semitic Attack in New Jersey, Suspect Arrested

Three Jews in Lakewood, New Jersey, were severely injured Friday night by an attacker who allegedly made anti-semitic comments to the officers as they were arresting him.



Dion Marsh, the suspect, was arrested at his home the same evening and is charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, and bias intimidation, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Marsh is alleged to have made anti-semitic comments during his arrest, according to a statement released by the Anti-Defamation League.



According to a report by the Times of Israel, Marsh attempted to steal multiple cars before successfully carjacking a Jewish man in Lakewood. Over a period of several hours, Marsh ran over two Jewish individuals and stabbed another in the chest. Two of the victims are listed in critical but stable condition.



“When I got to the scene, I thought he was dead. He was flat-out when I got there. He was talking but couldn’t move his legs,” a bystander recalled about one of the victims, according to the Jewish Chronicle.



On Saturday, Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, “I applaud the efforts of law enforcement in Lakewood and Ocean County for swiftly apprehending the individual believed to have committed a series of serious criminal acts last night, including multiple violent offenses.”



In a separate incident occurring Saturday night in New York, a group of Jews were threatened and assaulted on their way back from their temple. The situation did not escalate.



Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City have quadrupled compared to the same time in the previous year, according to ABC7 in New York.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...