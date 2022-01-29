THREE HOUSTON POLICERS SHOT ON THURSDAY

Three police officers were shot by a fleeing suspect on Thursday, who carjacked a Mercedes before barricading himself in a home for several hours before being taken into custody. Houston police announced shortly before 8 p.m. the suspect was in their custody.



“The incident started around 2:40 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters at an evening news conference outside the hospital. The suspect spotted the officers and fled the scene in a car, with officers giving chase.”



The suspect crashed into a parking lot gate and then opened fire at the officers with an automatic weapon, according to Finner. One officer was hit in the arm, another was hit in the leg and the third officer was shot in the foot. The officers returned fire but the suspect escaped and carjacked the vehicle and continued his flight,” the chief said.



The suspect entered a house in the Fifth Ward and fired on officers who were outside. None of the officers were hurt in this shootout as the suspect barricaded himself in the home. It was around 6 p.m. local time at this point.



Around 7:40 p.m., with the home surrounded by SWAT members, the unnamed suspect was taken into custody.



The three officers were identified by police by using their last names: Officer N. Gadson,35, Officer D. Hayden,32, and Officer A. Alvarez, 28. They received a visit at the hospital from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who said, “All three officers are in good spirits, all were talkative and we expressed our support of them.”



This is a developing story, so check back with us for updates.

