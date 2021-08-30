Thousands of Patriots March in Vegas to Protest Masks, Forced Vaccinations, and Demand Election Audits Despite 108 Heat

Over 2,000 Nevadans showed up to march with flags and banners on the Las Vegas Strip last night even despite the 108 desert heat. They carried banners and flags for everything from wanting their rights and freedom back, to demanding forensic audits of the last election. As well as being against mask mandates, illegal vaccine passports, and forced vaccinations being put on them by casinos, schools, and local employers. (All videos may be used by permission for free by media outlets as long as credit is given: Mindy Robinson/DC Patriot)

They were headed by gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert as well as other known local activists like Ghost Patriot and Des Champs…the 22 year old who climbed the 600 ft Aria tower on the strip in protest of government tyranny last week. Protesters marched from Trump Tower down to Bellagio and back (which if you’ve ever walked the strip you understand is quite the feat.) As local blog Network in Vegas pointed out, as of yet no local news outlets have covered the massive rally, although they apparently made time for a 20 person BLM “rally” at a different part of town. Totally not biased though….

There were very few distractors and mostly support from people and cars driving by. As to whether the local “elected” officials will listen to them, defend the constitution like they’re supposed to, and stop trying to force vaccinate and mask the population? Probably not, which is why we can never let up in letting them know how we really feel:

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

County commissioners that have been actively ignoring the Will of the People can be contacted below:

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- District B. Chairman, ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

If you’d like to participate in demanding a forensic audit in Nevada, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow updated news about the Nevada Audit and other local news either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...