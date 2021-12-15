‘This Is Spiritual Warfare’: Denzel Washington Declares His Faith, Warns About Selfie, Self-Love in the Last Days

World renowned actor Denzel Washington doesn’t hide his love and faith in God above. He’s very adamant and vocal about it in all things that he does, and he’s issuing a stern warning to Christians in America about their behavior.

Denzel dienst mince words when it comes to his faith in God. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Washington reiterated that he is a “God-fearing man” while also warning individuals to not be too self focused.

“This is spiritual warfare. So, I’m not looking at it from an earthly perspective,” he said in the interview. “If you don’t have a spiritual anchor you’ll be easily blown by the wind and you’ll be led to depression.”

As CBN News has reported, Washington gave his life to God early on, but it took a few years for him to understand the weight of that decision.

“Three times…I think we all go through that. I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me,” he said. “I didn’t want to go this deep…I want to party. It was a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn’t completely understand at the time.”

Now, the 64-year-old actor lives out his tenets of faith daily.

“I’m a God-fearing man,” he told NYT. “I try not to worry. Fear is contaminated faith.”

Actor Corey Hawkins, who plays opposite of Denzel in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” told the New York Times the actor prays with him.

“Sometimes we get talking and you see the preacher in him,” he said. “He’s just a natural-born charismatic leader who is not afraid to talk about his own faults or misgivings or shortcomings.”

During Washington’s acceptance speech for his Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, he warned against “twitter-tweet meme – mean world that we’ve created for our children.”

“The least we can do is consider what we have done and think about the young people,” Washington, the two-time Academy Award winner stated.

“The Bible says in the last days — I don’t know if it’s the last days, it’s not my place to know — but it says we’ll be lovers of ourselves,” he said. “The No. 1 photograph today is a selfie, ‘Oh, me at the protest.’ ‘Me with the fire.’ ‘Follow me.’ ‘Listen to me.'”

“We’re living in a time where people are willing to do anything to get followed. What is the long or short-term effect of too much information? It’s going fast and it can be manipulated obviously in a myriad of ways. And people are led like sheep to slaughter,” Washington added.

His focus has become more heaven-bound.

“There are going to be two lines, the long line and the short line, and I’m interested in being in the short line.”

