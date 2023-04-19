This is Just Sad: 84-Year-Old Charged in Shooting of Black Teenager Who Went to Wrong House by Mistake – Hodge Twins Break It Down

Man what in the world is going on.
An 84 year old man has been charged for the shooting of a young teenager.
And it just so happens that the man was white and kid the was black.
Now we aren’t going to do any race-baiting because we hold all people accountable every single day.
Click the button to listen to our full response because this is something that needs to be talked about.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Cash generating easy and fast method to work part time and earn an extra $15,000 or even more than this online. a11 By working in my spare time I made $17990 in my previous month and\I am very happy now because of this job. you can try this now by
following the details here.. http://cashprofile.blogspot.com