They Set Him Up! Hodge Twins Talk About CNN’s Set Up of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (VIDEO)

The Hodge Twins address how CNN tried to set up Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in a CNN Townhall, over bathrooms of all things.

Let’s get serious on this…

There comes a time where you have to just put your foot down with this stuff.

I mean society is already spiraling in the wrong direction. Nowadays you can’t say anything true without offending someone.

Like Virginia’s governor, Glenn Youngkin. He agreed to do a CNN town hall and they basically tried to set him up by finding the perfect person to ask him some questions.

But instead of being bluntly honest with his answer, he tried to dance around the situation.

Don’t put us in that situation…cause we will shoot it to you straight. Check out how he avoided the question.

WATCH:

