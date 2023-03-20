News

They Set Him Up! Hodge Twins Talk About CNN’s Set Up of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (VIDEO)

- by Patriot Staff - 3 Comments.

The Hodge Twins address how CNN tried to set up Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in a CNN Townhall, over bathrooms of all things.

Let’s get serious on this…

There comes a time where you have to just put your foot down with this stuff.

I mean society is already spiraling in the wrong direction. Nowadays you can’t say anything true without offending someone.

Like Virginia’s governor, Glenn Youngkin. He agreed to do a CNN town hall and they basically tried to set him up by finding the perfect person to ask him some questions.

But instead of being bluntly honest with his answer, he tried to dance around the situation.

Don’t put us in that situation…cause we will shoot it to you straight. Check out how he avoided the question.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

Should Christians Back Down From Gay Marriage? (VIDEO)

STUNNING AND BRAVE: Chicago Covid Testing Company Owner Indicted Over Scamming Federal Government Out of $83 Million

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman Says Razorback Legend John Daly Gives Him Free Throw Stats After EVERY Game After Hogs Beat Kansas to Advance to Sweet 16 (VIDEO)

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
harissame
harissame
1 hour ago

If they can claim the 7th or 8th slot, they’d only need to win one game in two chances to advance to the postseason….https://workathomee33.blogspot.com/

0
Reply
jonwick
jonwick
1 hour ago

nice post

0
Reply
harissame
harissame
1 hour ago

Earn $26,000-$31,000 per month online with no prior experience or skills required. You can be your own boss and set your own working hours. Thank you very much. visit the website below………https://salaryusa.blogspot.com/

0
Reply