There’s One Belief That Has Made America the Greatest Nation in the History of the World

If you take this away, as the Left has done, America is utterly destroyed.

America is the great is nation in the history of the world, and that is a fact. There’s been no country that has ever brought more freedom to the world, brought more people out of poverty and has done more for humanity than the United States of America.

What is often times glossed over and forgotten is what actually makes America great. Is it that we’ve accomplished those things and more in the couple hundred years of our existence? I would argue that these things, in and of themselves, are not what has made America great. They are simply the result of the one thing that makes the USA the greatest nation on the face of the earth.

Our Founding Fathers understood that America needed to be different than the rest of the nations of the world. They saw the tyranny in government after government after government. They were living through that with the King of England oppressing the colonies. So they set out to establish a nation unlike anything we’ve seen in world history.

The entire premise of America centered around the one belief that set us up to become the greatest nation ever: That every man, woman and child are created in the image of God, and because of that are given certain inalienable rights by God that cannot be taken away by the government. No other nation was established under the presupposition.

Our Founders believed that every human being had the right to worship God as they see fit, hold and express their opinions without restriction from the government, defend themselves against a tyrannical government, own private property and have the right to life, in addition to several other God-given rights.

You see, all that we face today as we are living through the crumbling of the United States of America is a direct result of turning our back on our Creator who gave us those inalienable rights.

There’s a reason the Democrat Party is about as atheistic as you can possible get. They hate God. They also know that if they can get the masses to believe that God does not exist, then they can also take away our rights since there would be no rights-giver.

This is the danger with Republican Party that keeps God out of our politics. We cannot fight this fight on our own, and we cannot have rights without God.

I don’t care what issue we are facing here in this country, this is what it all boils down to: If we want Constitutional Rights, we must believe in the rights-giver. If we want to save this country, we’ve got to get the masses to believe in the one, true Creator of this world.

Don’t forget that this is more than a political or even cultural battle… it’s a spiritual one, as well.

