‘The Young Bucks’ Sign New Long Term Contract with WWE’s New Competitor AEW Wrestling

Two members of one of the top factions in professional wrestling will remain that until at least 2026. The Young Bucks, one of the most decorated Tag Teams in professional wrestling history are going to be in All Elite Wresting for at least five more years.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that The Young Bucks had signed new contracts with AEW, extending their initial five-year deals for another two years.

This comes after Matt and Nick Jackson updated their twitter bio earlier this week, claiming they had re-upped with the promotion and given themselves a nice raise since they are both also Executive Vice Presidents with the company.

The Young Bucks are two of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling now a national power on TNT and TBS nationally. The other founding members were Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Billionaire Owner Tony Khan.

On screen The Bucks are two of the promotions top stars, and former AEW Tag Team Champions, where they held the titles for 302 days from November of 2020 until the All Out PPV in 2021.

Good news for the wrestling world today!

