The World Lost a Comedic Legend, Here Are Some of Norm Macdonald’s Funniest Moments on ‘SNL’ and More

As you know by now, the world lost one of the great comedians too soon as legendary comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61 this week.

Norm passed away at the age of 61-years-old after a ten year battle with cancer. But he never let anyone know about it, he was tough as nails, and a fighter.

In remembrance of one of the greats we thought why not share some of his funniest moments.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, & Sean Connery – SNL

Macdonald’s “Weekend Update” coverage on O.J. Simpson

“The Moth Joke”

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Norm Macdonald on Conan in 1997

All of us at The DC Patriot send our thoughts and prayers to Norm’s family in this difficult time. A true legend lost too soon.

