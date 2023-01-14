The WINNERS are IN! 2022 GETTR ‘GETTIE Awards’ Announced

Last night was EPIC!



This year GETTR highlighted and gave awards to 21 outstanding members of the GETTR community who really showed us how to succeed on the platform!



HERE ARE YOUR WINNERS!

Congrats to our own Matt Couch for winning the GETTIE Award for “Most Prolific Poster” he’s a beast!

Thank You @GETTRofficial and thank you to @JasonMillerinDC and @KDORR_USA for the GETTIE Award for Most Prolific Poster in 2022! I am honored. Love Y'all! pic.twitter.com/vjiOIhGb1o — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 13, 2023

If you missed out on last night’s epic show, don’t worry, we have you covered! Check out the replay of the 2022 GETTIES Award Show here!

Make sure you turn on your notifications and follow our winners so you don’t miss out on all of the outstanding exclusive content happening here on GETTR!



See you next year!



The GETTR Team

