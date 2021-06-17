[…] The Wait is Over: Abbot FINALLY Signs Constitutional Carry Into Law for Texans […]

The wait is finally over, what took so long no one knows. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott has finally signed Constitutional Carry into law into the state of Texas. Texans can now carry without a permit.

Wednesday, putting the argument to rest, Abbott officially signing the state’s permitless carry legislation into law.

Texans can’t start carrying without a license right away, the bill will go into effect and officially become law on September 1st. Liberal hell hole cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio will be enforcing the existing laws until 11:59pm on August 31st.

Texas will become the 21st state in the country where most legal gun owners can both keep and bear arms without a government permission slip.

This is a huge step and victory for the 2nd Amendment in America. This bill wasn’t even on the radar in January, but the recent Covid Scamdemic has lead Texans to want a little bit more in life now days.

Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republicans who were initially non-committal about the bill were under immense political pressure this session from conservatives and gun rights advocates, who have long lobbied the Texas Legislature for permitless carry but historically struggled to win support. Before approving the bill, the Senate tacked on several amendments to address concerns by law enforcement groups that opposed permitless carry, worried it would endanger officers and make it easier for criminals to get guns. The compromise lawmakers reached behind closed doors kept intact a number of changes the Senate made to the House bill, including striking a provision that would have barred officers from questioning people based only on their possession of a handgun. The deal also preserves a Senate amendment enhancing the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying. Among other Senate changes that made it into the law was a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.

