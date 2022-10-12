‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin is SUPER MAD Over Being Called Racist on Social Media [VIDEO]

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is super mad about being called a racist and rejecting the notion on social media this week because during Monday’s episode she called out “racism” and said was being “used as a political wedge issue”

During the discussions about former Auburn football coach and now U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s remarks at a Trump rally in Nevada, he said that Democrats were “pro-crime: and that “they want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”

Hostin was dumb enough to double down and try to say that reparations were owed to people. My God, how is this show still on the air America?

“Yeah those reparations are still owed, and so to sort of try to subvert the conversation and bastardize the conversation and call people racist because you call out racism is something that I get to experience every single day on social media, thank you very much. I am somehow a race baiter and a racist because I call it like I see it, and I think it’s being used as a political wedge issue now. Everything is racist. Everything is racist, especially if you call it out,” Hostin said.

Yes Sunny, you are a race baiter. Anything you don’t agree with you call it racist, we’ve seen you do it for years now, along with the rest of the cult like mental midgets in the Democrat party, and we’re all quite frankly sick of it. Racism is nothing more than an excuse, this is 2022. There’s been a Black President for 8-years. There are Black Billionaires, Black CEO’s, Black head coaches, black Congressmen/Congresswomen, and Senators. Enough is enough folks.

Hostin argued that people call you a “racist” as soon as the topic of reparations is mentioned. Yes, because only a complete idiot stick would think people that never owned slaves, and people that never were slaves should have to pay for any of these sins. It’s absolutely ludicrous.

“People need to start just looking up what the definition of racism is. It’s really a power dynamic. It’s not just about the color of your skin, and I think when you talk about those who committed crimes that owe reparations, those are the people who committed the atrocities of slavery, who stole land, who killed indigenous people. Today is indigenous people’s day,” Hostin said.

Hostin then went on to call Republican neocon Nikki Haley a “chameleon” for not going by her real name. Hostin, whose real name is Asuncion, said Americans “can’t pronounce Asuncion because of the under eduction in our country.” There it is, another excuse of why people can’t do things, shocking isn’t it? Let’s just make excuses because people don’t want to work hard or put in the effort, and then offer them reparations, right Sunny?

She has also been criticized for going after Black Republicans and saying they were an “oxymoron.”

“I feel like it’s an oxymoron, a Black Republican,” Hostin said, adding that she doesn’t understand Latino or Black Republicans.

Ben Carson, former presidential candidate, and cabinet member in President Donald Trump’s administration fired back shots at Hostin’s lunacy. Carson said the following back in May on Fox News.

“The impudent behavior to tell others how they should think, feel, and live is a relic of Jim Crow and disgusting.”

“Conservative ideals like faith, liberty, community, and life transcend race, sex, and religion. More Americans are coming to that realization and that is why the left is so scared,” he continued.

Hostin has also attacked Latino Republicans for “voting against their self-interest.”

“That’s what’s so interesting to me, that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you’re a Democrat,” she said in September.

Should someone tell Sunny that most Hispanics or Latinos are pro life? The overwhelming majority are Catholic, go to church, value and love family, and do not agree with abortion. So why in the blue hell would they ever vote Democrat?

