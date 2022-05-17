‘The View’ Guest Host CNN’s Ana Navarro Claims Fox News and Republican Donors are Making Financial Gain from Spreading Racism (VIDEO)

In a video that you’re more than likely going to be dumber after watching, CNN’s Ana Navarro guest hosting on “The View” said one of the most ludicrous and ridiculous things you’ll hear this week.

Navarro stated that Fox News, staffers, advertisers, and Republican donors are making “financial and political gain from spreading racism.” Wait, What?

The only people spreading hate and divide, and trying to silence those they disagree with are on the left side of the aisle politically. It’s nothing new for Navarro who has pushed the race baiting hate and divide agenda for years on CNN.

Watch below, and keep an eye on your blood pressure!

