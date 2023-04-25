‘The View’ Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Dismissal from Fox News – Whoopi Leads The Crowd with The Wave as Ana Navarro Sings “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” [VIDEO INSIDE]

In today’s version of you can’t make up this level of stupid, the cast of “The View” a liberal rag hit piece of a show on ABC, lead cheers and chants when the news broke that Tucker Carlson had parted ways with Fox News.
The crowd of liberal hens cheered and jeered, and then Whoopi Goldberg even lead The Wave.. A cheer normally done at baseball, football, and basketball games. She then promised to talk more about it tomorrow. Isn’t that lucky, more propaganda to spread from the uninformed to the even more uninformed.
“We’ll talk more about it tomorrow but we wanted to make sure we let you know what was going on.”
Former CNN analyst and alleged lover of Twinkies Ana Navarro led a ridiculous cheer…
“Well, can I ask the audience if they will help me do something? Come on, folks,” she said before leading them in a rendition of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”
View host liberal Sunny Hostin tried to cushion the blow, but couldn’t help herself with this remark.
“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career … But, he is responsible for the derogation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country.”
These ginormous propagandist even went on to say that Tucker Carlson’s removal from Fox News was a good day for the Ukrainian people. These people are insane, and they do nothing but lie America, its’ absurd that people still fall for this bullsh*t.
Watch the ridiculous video below:
WATCH:
