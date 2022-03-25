The Twitter Censorship Team is Out of Control AGAIN!

​It is becoming very evident that the Twitter censorship team is completely out of control. Just this week alone, Twitter has waged another round of censorship against conservatives for affirming biological sex and rejecting the radical transgender ideology pushed by the Biden administration and corrupt corporate media.



Just two days after it locked down the popular Babylon Bee satire account for posting an article headlined “The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine,” for calling a biological male a man, Twitter locked Babylon Bee Editor in Chief Kyle Mann out of his account on Tuesday for tweeting, “Maybe they’ll let us back into our @TheBabylonBee Twitter account if we throw a few thousand Uighurs into a concentration camp.” It was not long after this tweet that they froze his account for tweeting a joke about Twitter’s subjective user policies, because he was violating its “hateful conduct” policy.



The Big Tech company’s policy states, “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”



The Big Tech company demanded that the Bee’s creators delete the tweet or risk being indefinitely banned from posting, liking, or commenting but CEO Seth Dillion refused to cave.



We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it,” Dillon wrote.



The Big Tech company’s lie-based censorship rampage continued on Tuesday when it locked Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk’s account for accurately stating that Levine “spent 54 years of his life as a man.”



He had a wife and a family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year’ Where are the feminists???” he tweeted last week.



Kirk told The Post Millennial, “Everything I said was precisely accurate, and yet, Twitter still suspended my account. That should terrify every American, even those who disagree with me. What they want is submission. They have become the enemy of the truth.”



Now today (Wednesday), Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the latest victim of Twitter’s out of control censorship after he pointed out that both ‘The Babylon Bee’ and Charlie Kirk’s tweets containing basic facts about human biology were accurate. This led Twitter to push their unjust Censorship again!.



Twitter stated Carlson’s tweet violated the Twitter Rules saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules,” in a large blue banner on his personal account. Thankfully, Carlson is still able to tweet to his almost 5 million followers.

