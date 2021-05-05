The True Meaning Behind the Flag-Draped Coffin

What a wonderful lesson that all Americans should be given. Those that think America is an arrogant nation should really reconsider that thought. Our founding fathers used GOD’s word and teachings to establish our Great Nation and I believe it’s high time Americans get re-educated about this Nation’s history.



Please pass this along and be proud of the country we live in, and even more proud of those who serve or served to protect our GOD-GIVEN rights and freedoms. I hope you take the time to read and understand what the flag-draped coffin really means.



After Taps is played, the flag is carefully folded into the symbolic tri-cornered shape. A properly proportioned flag will fold thirteen times on the triangles, representing the original thirteen colonies with each fold representing a uniqueness of its own as explained below. The folded flag is emblematic of the tri-cornered hat worn by the Patriots of the American Revolution. When folded, no red or white stripe is to be evident, leaving only the blue field with stars.

Meaning of the thirteen folds: Have you ever noticed that the honor guard pays meticulous attention to correctly folding the United States of America Flag thirteen times?



-The 1st fold of the flag is a symbol of life.

-The 2nd fold is a symbol of the belief in eternal life.

-The 3rd fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing the ranks who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of the country to attain peace throughout the world.

-The 4th fold represents the weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting in God, it is to Him we turn in times of peace as well as in the time of war for His divine guidance.

-The 5th fold is a tribute to the country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, ‘Our Country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right; but it is still our country, right or wrong.’

-The 6th fold is for where people’s hearts lie. It is with their heart that they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.

-The 7th fold is a tribute to its Armed Forces, for it is through the Armed Forces that they protect their country and their flag against all her enemies, whether they be found within or without the boundaries of their republic.

-The 8th fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day.

-The 9th fold is a tribute to womanhood and Mothers. For it has been through their faith, their love, loyalty and devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great has been molded.

-The 10th fold is a tribute to the father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of their country since they were first born.

-The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies in the Hebrews eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

-The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in the Christians eyes, God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit.

-The 13th fold, or when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding them of their Nations motto, ‘In God We Trust.’

After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under General George Washington, and the Sailors and Marines who served under Captain John Paul Jones, who were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the Armed Forces of the United States, preserving for them the rights, privileges and freedoms they enjoy today.

Effective April 17, 2012, the Department of Defense standardized the flag presentation verbiage for military funeral honors ceremonies. The following verbiage will be used when presenting the American flag during the funeral service:

‘On behalf of the President of the United States, (the United States Army; the United States Marine Corps; the United States Navy; or the United States Air Force), and a grateful Nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.’



It is then presented as a keepsake to the next of kin or an appropriate family member.

Please share this with the children you love and all others who love what is referred to as the symbol of ‘Liberty and Freedom’ and may God bless us and protect us always, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.

