The Top 10 Greatest Christmas Songs of All Time: LISTEN

There is nothing that makes me happier than Christmastime. It’s by far and away my favorite time of the year. I start decorating in early November with my kids, as my parents did, and grandparents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, literally.

There are many great Christmas songs, but I don’t believe they occurred in the last 20 years, or even 30 years. The Christmas classics from Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Gene Autry, Dean Martin, Judy Garland, The Andrews Sisters, there’s so many classics.

But this is my top 10 list, feel free to comment and add yours when you’re done reading.

10. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer – by Gene Autry

“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a song by songwriter Johnny Marks based on the 1939 story Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer published by the Montgomery Ward Company.

9. ‘Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!’ by Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby

Let It Snow!”, also known as simply “Let It Snow”, is a song written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July 1945. It was written in Hollywood, California during a heat wave as Cahn and Styne imagined cooler conditions.

8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is a song written in 1943[2][3][4] by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and introduced by Judy Garland in the 1944 MGM musical Meet Me in St. Louis. Frank Sinatra later recorded a version with modified lyrics. In 2007, ASCAP ranked it the third most performed Christmas song during the preceding five years that had been written by ASCAP members.[5] In 2004 it finished at No. 76 in AFI’s 100 Years…100 Songs rankings of the top tunes in American cinema.

7. Baby It’s Cold Outside – by Dean Martin

A Wonderful Song by Dean Martin From 1959 That’s Gotten A Lot Of Negative Attention Again Lately With Others Trying To Rewrite Lyric History… Written in 1944 by Frank Loesser and Made Famous in the 1949 Film, “Neptune’s Daughter”.

6. ‘The Christmas Song’ by Nat King Cole

If you didn’t know, “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” is actually titled “The Christmas Song.” Whatever you call it, it’s a classic from the great jazz pop vocalist Nat King Cole, who recorded four versions of it.

The one we hear most often is his 1961 recording. It was written by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé in 1945.

5. Santa Claus is Coming to Town – by Michael Buble

Michael Buble makes the cut as the only modern singer on our top 10 list. He’s a true Crooner, and brings us back to years gone by.

4. ‘Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy’ by Bing Crosby and David Bowie

This was one of the last performances of Bing Crosby’s historic career with David Bowie. There’s an amazing story behind how these two got together to perform this amazing Christmas classic. We did an entire story on it HERE.

3. Silver Bells by Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

This was my grandfathers favorite song, and it’s simply amazing and breathtaking. One of the all time great Christmas classics.

2. I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Elvis Presley

Elvis recorded this in 1957 and what’s ironic is he was drafted and in Germany when he recorded this while in the U.S. Army. So he wasn’t even home for Christmas when he recorded it. Tugs at your heartstrings. Bing Crosby originally recorded this classic in 1943 while American troops were in WWII. This is a top 10 bombshell of a Christmas song.

White Christmas by Bing Crosby

“White Christmas” is an Irving Berlin song reminiscing about an old-fashioned Christmas setting. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the version sung by Bing Crosby is the best-selling single of all time, with estimated sales in excess of 50 million copies worldwide. The original version was No. 1 on the US charts for 11 weeks on it’s original release. However it was also released many times in the years afterwards including a 1947 version and did very well on the charts.

This is my all time top 10 Christmas list, and I hope you’ve enjoyed sharing it with me this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

I love you all, thanks for all of your support in 2021, Matt Couch

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...