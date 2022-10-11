The Supervillains are Using Transhumanism to Eliminate Your Inalienable Rights Given by God

Transhumanism is no longer something discussed and implemented in the secretive shadows of deep, dark conspiracies. With the recent Executive Order by Joe Biden, it’s now out in the open.

As I told Dustin Faulkner on a recent episode of Battlefront: Frontline, Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Government are now bragging that they can rewrite your cells and genetic code as if it were software. How do they accomplish this? Through the combination of nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.

This is extremely dangerous, and is a direct violation of our Constitutional Rights. It’s a violation of privacy rights, bodily autonomy and so much more. In fact, the ramifications if this gets into the wrong hands of a supervillain are catastrophic and can actually take away free speech rights and even the freedom of religion. For example, Elon Musk is developing technology that would give him the power to erase your memories and replace them with new ones.

But hold on a second… the question isn’t whether the supervillains will ever gain access to this technology. They are the ones developing it!

Check out my interview with Dustin Faulkner on Battlefront: Frontline where I lay out the dangers of Joe Biden’s executive order and what might unfold from this transhumanist agenda.

