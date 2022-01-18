The Story of the Airbus 380 and the Fighter Jet: The Moral of the Story

An Airbus 380 is on its way across the Atlantic. It flies consistently at 800 km/h at 30,000 feet, when suddenly a Eurofighter with Tempo Mach 2 appears.



The pilot of the fighter jet slows down, flies alongside the Airbus and greets the pilot of the passenger plane by radio: “Airbus, boring flight, isn’t it? Now have a look here!”



He rolls his jet on its back, accelerates, breaks through the sound barrier, rises rapidly to a dizzying height, and then swoops down almost to sea level in a breathtaking dive. He loops back next to the Airbus and asks, “Well, how was that?”



The Airbus pilot answers: “Very impressive, but now you look!”



The jet pilot watches the Airbus, but nothing happens. It continues to fly stubbornly straight, with the same speed. After 15 minutes, the Airbus pilot radios, “Well, how was that?”



Confused, the jet pilot asks, “What did you do?”



The Airbus pilot laughs and says, “I got up, stretched my legs, walked to the back of the aircraft to use the washroom, then got a cup of coffee and a chocolate fudge pastry.



The moral of the story is:



When you are young, speed and adrenaline seem to be great. But as you get older and wiser, you learn that comfort and peace are more important.



This is called S.O.S.: “Slower, Older, but Smarter.”Dedicated to all my friends and family who are like me, now realizing that it is time to slow down and enjoy the rest of the trip.



Dedicated to all seniors.

