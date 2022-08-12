THE SLEEPING GIANT HAS AWAKENED AFTER FBI RAID ON TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO HOME

In the wake of the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll conducted from August 9 to August 10, shows that it has increased motivation to vote especially among Republicans and Independents, with most believing that the raid was politically motivated.

Convention of States Action President mark Meckler commented in a statement, “The boost in motivation might only be the tip of the anticipated “voting surge” in November in response to the raid.”

83 percent of Republicans said it increased their motivations to vote in November.

71.7 percent of independents said in increased their motivation.

Among Republicans and independents, the majority in both groups believed it was politically motivated.

76.7 percent of Republicans think that it was Trump’s “political enemies” behind the raid.

53.9 percent of independent voters believe the same thing.

It isn’t even just the Trump raid. They’ve seen what happened with the FBI seizing a sitting member of Congress’ cellphone in front of his family while on vacation. That action against Representative Scott Perry (PA), the head of the House Freedom Caucus, fired up the Republican leadership of the House. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) issued a warning to Merrick Garland to “Preserve your documents.” Now, the FBI also reportedly visited or dropped subpoenas on Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, adding one more concerning action to an FBI that seems out of control at this point.

People believe that Democrats have completely politicized the FBI. They believe that the Democrats will do anything to hold onto control and to take out their political opponents. They believe that Democrats are endangering the country with these banana republic actions. They believe that put the whole nature of our Republic, built on the equal application of the rule of law, in danger.

Meckler added in his statement, “Independent and Republicans voters are united in their outrage about this unprecedented and tragic event in American history. This gestapo-style injustice has created a voting surge that is so significant, the polling doesn’t even begin to reflect what is coming from grassroots voters in November.

There is a reason that you don’t kick a (metaphorical) sleeping giant. It’s a big mistake. Just like raiding the private home of President Donald Trump was like kicking that sleeping giant. If people weren’t already fired up to come out to kick the Democrats out, this just made them more energized to do so.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for their contributions in this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...