The Simpsons: Hank Azaria Apologizes For Voicing Indian Character Apu in Latest Version of Cancel Culture

One of the Simpsons main character gurus Hank Azaria is now apologizing for one of the shows longtime characters an Indian named Apu.

He announced he was stepping down as the voice back in January of 2020.

Speaking on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actor said: “Part of me feels like I need to go around to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize.”

This is just the latest version of cancel culture in America, as liberals with fuel from the mainstream media are offended by anything and everything. It’s truly ridiculous and sickening.

Pressure had been mounting on the show since 2017, when Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary saying Apu was founded on racial stereotypes.

But Hank told the podcast he initially didn’t know whether to stop doing the voice or not – because he didn’t want to make a “knee-jerk reaction” to what could’ve just been “17 hipsters in a microbrewery in Brooklyn”.

So he spent the next year or so “doing the work”.

The actor says he “read, spoke to people who knew a lot about racism, spoke to lots of Indian people and went to seminars”.

“I realised I have had a date with destiny with this thing for 31 years.”

Although he insists the character was created with good intentions all those years ago, he says the show was part of “structural racism”.

“I really didn’t know any better. I didn’t think about it. I was unware how much relative advantage I had received in this country as a white kid from Queens.

“Just because there were good intentions it doesn’t mean there weren’t real negative consequences to the thing that I am accountable for.”

He then apologised to the podcast’s co-host, Monica Padman, who’s Indian-American.

“I really do apologise. I know you weren’t asking for that but it’s important. I apologise for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels I need to go round to every single Indian person in this country and apologise.”

You can read more from our friends at The BBC.

