The Shadow Primary: Which RINO Will Challenge Trump in 2024?

The upcoming 2024 Election is not just about whether the Republicans can defeat the Democrats, but also whether the RINOs can be overthrown from leadership in the GOP. Donald Trump is obviously running, but there’s a shadow primary going on right now for which RINO will challenge the leader of the America First Movement.



The three frontrunners are Traitorous Mike Pence, Stab-Trump-In-The-Back Nikki Haley and Establishment Mike Pompeo. Each of these candidates would be controlled by the powers-that-be as, at the very least, controlled opposition.



The Hill reported on the 2024 RINO Shadow Primary:



The 2024 Republican shadow primary is ramping up.



The once-quiet strategizing and networking by a handful of prospective contenders for the next GOP presidential nomination has grown louder in recent weeks, as would-be hopefuls like former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo begin to more aggressively flex their political muscles.



None are openly running for the White House just yet, but Republican observers and strategists say that their intentions are becoming clearer by the day. Still, there’s a long way to go before the 2024 nominating contest begins in earnest, and any potential contender still faces a key hurdle: former President Trump, who is himself considering another run for office.



“The invisible primary is real,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 presidential campaign. “I think the anticipation is that [President] Biden might not run again or if he does, he’ll be really vulnerable. There are a lot of people who are very excited to run in 2024 and are doing everything they can now to be ready. The starting gun goes off after the midterms.”



“Once we get past November, it’s all about running for president,” Conant added.Even before the midterm elections, however, there are signs that the 2024 campaign is intensifying. Pence has ramped up his public schedule, traveling to Ukraine last month amid the Russian invasion. And just this week, the former vice president delivered a speech at the University of Virginia, where he teased a potential run for the White House.



“I’ll keep you posted,” he told students when asked whether he would seek the presidency in 2024.

Pence is far from the only prospective candidate signaling interest in a potential White House campaign. Haley is slated to return to Iowa this summer to attend the Dubuque Regional Reception hosted by the state GOP, putting her back in the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state.



This Shadow Primary is quite the sinister event, taking place in the shadows of the swamp in DC. The question is how the Republican voters will respond. Luckily for us, the polling shows overwhelming support for the duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, within the GOP. However, will the Deep State rig even the primaries to get one of these RINO candidates the nomination? Only time will tell.



