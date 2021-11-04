The Rumor in Rome: Did Joe Biden Really Crap His Pants When He Met The Pope?

As we’re sure many of you have heard by now, the rumors are swirling that President Joe Biden pooped his pants when he met the Pope in Rome.

We’re now calling it “The Rumor in Rome” here at The DC Patriot.

The President apparently met with the Pope before he jetted off to meet Italian Prime Minister Draghi and then French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. Then he took off for the G20 summit, and finally, he ended at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow Scotland this past Sunday.

However a stir was created when they abruptly and suddenly canceled the broadcast of President Biden meeting Pope Francis without giving an explanation.

The Holy See implemented restrictive media environment, including bans on independent media access in certain areas of the Vatican. The Washington Post reported this on Thursday, and the live broadcast was then severely restricted.

Here’s what The Washington Post had to say:

he Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists.

The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to cover just the arrival of the president’s motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the “normal procedure” established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government.

That protocol also has meant an 18-month ban on any independent media being in the room for the beginning and end of the audience, as would normally be the case for a visiting head of state.

Cancelled was the live coverage of Biden actually greeting Francis in the palace Throne Room, as well as the live footage of the two men sitting down to begin their private talks in Francis’ library, at which time the cameras would have stopped running.

But wait, it gets even weirder.

“The Vatican said it would provide edited footage of the encounter after the fact to accredited media,” the WaPo report added, significantly. “Bruni didn’t say why the Vatican had originally announced fuller live coverage only to dial it back on the eve of the visit.”

The President ended up meeting with the Pope on Friday, and of course the media is edited and was ridiculous as Biden tried to spread race baiting divide yet again.

#BREAKING: President Biden tells Pope Francis a story about famous pitcher Satchel Paige. pic.twitter.com/UwJfCrjhUw — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) October 29, 2021

Biden’s meeting lasted much longer than President Obama’s and President Trump’s.

The Vatican shared that President Biden and Pope Francis met privately for one hour and 15 minutes, which is a long time for the Pope to spend with any world leader. President Obama’s one on one meeting lasted for 50 minutes. President Trump’s was 30 minutes. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 29, 2021

“The Vatican shared that President Biden and Pope Francis met privately for one hour and 15 minutes, which is a long time for the Pope to spend with any world leader,” Jiang noted. “President Obama’s one on one meeting lasted for 50 minutes. President Trump’s was 30 minutes.”

Then the rumors started to fly…

😂😂😂 – #PoopyPantsBiden is the #1 trend in the USA. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 31, 2021

Rumor is…. Biden pooped his pants while at the Vatican. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 31, 2021

Biden apparently had a "bathroom accident" in front of the Pope. And he got 81 million votes? — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) October 30, 2021

When it comes to Twitter trends, @catturd2 is a force of nature. #PoopyPantsBiden — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 31, 2021

The Number One Trending Hashtag In The United States Right Now pic.twitter.com/7qWqT5qda6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 31, 2021

When your butt needs to be wiped … #PoopyPantsBiden pic.twitter.com/YQUJGBFwMy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 31, 2021

There’s an old saying, where there is smoke, there’s fire. This is one of the fishiest and smelliest stories we’ve ever covered at The DC Patriot. You can’t trust the media, you can’t trust the Biden Regime, so what do you think happened America? Comment below!

