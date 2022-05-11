THE REAL REASON WHY BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE ABANDONED OVAL OFFICE PRESS EVENTS

Most Americans have wondered why the White Hou​se isn’t doing press events, particularly with President Biden? Why does it use that weird, mock version of the Oval Office when Biden does events, as we saw when he got the jab?

And the answer is because he can’t be trusted to be around the press without a teleprompter, and the Biden White House couldn’t figure out how to permanently put one in the Oval Office.



So instead of using the historic room every other president has used, and leave Biden to have to deal with questions or speaking without a script, they moved everything to the fake White House, so when Biden has to talk from somewhere official looking, they have a special place. That way he can use his cherished teleprompter.



Politico pointed out in an article recently on Biden potentially running in 2024 and whether he can handle the rigors of a real campaign, using the teleprompter story as an example of his potential lack of stamina or mental ability in 2024.



Politico commented, “Still, some allies and Democrats privately worry that Biden may not be able to handle the rigors of another campaign.”



Politico continued, “A bone he broke in his foot while playing with his dog in late November 2020 still occasionally bothers him, resulting in a slower gait. And the White House has largely abandoned using the Oval Office press events in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter, as Biden aides prefer the fake White House stage built in the Old Executive Office Building next door for events, sacrificing some of the power of the historic backdrop in favor of an otherwise sterile room that was outfitted with an easily read teleprompter screen.”



Politico added, “And if Biden were to run again in 2024, it almost certainly would be a more rigorous campaign than the one he previously mounted. The outbreak of Covid kept Biden in his Delaware home, mostly in the basement, for much of the 2020 general election campaign, sparing him the wear and tear of relentless travel.



But, come on man! We are talking about the president of the United States. He should be able to give a speech, or even just talk to the press, without having to move things to some fake version of the White House where his teleprompter can be put up permanently.



It is understandable that the White House and the administration is worried about putting up a teleprompter for Biden to use, particular when you take into the accounts of the many gaffes and misstatements Biden has made in previous press meetings. And it seems his mind is melting more each day.



But it is still a very concerning sign that they have to more or less move Biden’s press events to a fake White House so that he can use a script and hopefully avoid saying something that could spark a political or diplomatic disaster, or even throw our country into World War III.



Unfortunately, that’s where America is right now, with a brain dead, senile fool sitting in a mock White House because he can’t manage to speak without a teleprompter. Our enemies must be laughing hysterically right now, with our weakness so obvious thanks to Slow and Sleepy Joe.

