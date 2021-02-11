THE PURGE: Biden Quickly Moves To Oust All Trump-Appointed US Attorneys

The newly installed Biden regime is moving with lightning-fast speed to consolidate the power of the one-party state by purging any government employees who may be loyal to former President Donald J. Trump.

This week, Biden has set his sights on the ouster of all Trump-appointed US attorneys, a move that will further politicize a Justice Department that has been weaponized against Trump supporters by Democrats.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department sent a letter to the federal prosecutors requesting their resignations to be effective as of February 28, clearing the way for new US attorneys who will be hand-picked by Biden’s team.

The prosecutors include Connecticut “bulldog” John Durham who has been missing in action on his vastly overhyped investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax that sabotaged Trump throughout his term. Durham is expected to remain on board as a special counsel.

Via Bloomberg News, “Biden Asks 56 Trump-appointed U.S. Attorneys to Step Down”:

“President Joe Biden’s Justice Department began the process of removing most U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump while asking two officials working on politically sensitive cases to stay on.

We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said in a statement Tuesday.

Wilkinson said “interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.”

Replacing top prosecutors is standard for new administrations as the president seeks to put a stamp on U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country. The timeline for the officials to depart is a matter of weeks.

The decision is expected to affect 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys. There are 93 U.S. attorneys, according to the Justice Department.”

In an interesting development, Biden has not requested a resignation from U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is charged with investigating the former veep’s son Hunter; a man who has been plagued by corruption, sex, and drug scandals and whose abandoned laptop contained a boatload of damaging information.

The practice of the incoming president selecting his own US attorneys has normally been customary until Trump got rid of all of Barack Obama’s appointees four years ago and the left howled with outrage.

Biden’s incoming attorneys will immediately be tasked with the prosecution of Trump supporters who have all been smeared by association with the small group of protesters who along with leftist provocateurs, briefly occupied the U.S. Capitol last month.

According to Bloomberg:

The Biden administration also is expected to ask Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to move into an independent role to supervise solely the cases related to the deadly Jan. 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol, according to another official.

Biden officials are discussing a possible special counsel role for Sherwin, in which case a Democratic appointee would oversee the other cases in D.C., the largest U.S. attorney’s office in the country, that official said.

The DOJ has seen much of its credibility disappear after the politically motivated witch hunt against Trump and his associates led by former special counsel Robert “Bob” Mueller.

It’s hard to see the coming wave of political persecution against Trump supporters doing much to salvage the department’s credibility with half of the country.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...