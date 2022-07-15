The Problem With Joe Biden’s Border Policy is He Doesn’t Have One! Here’s How We Know

In America, under Joe Biden’s supposedly leadership, millions of migrants have trudged across our predominately open border, free to wander America as they see fit despite having no permission to be here, much less the right that they pretend to has as they illegally enter our cities.

But some Americans are calling out the mass migration crisis, one of whom is Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, who appeared on Fox News Channel to slam Biden’s border policies and call out the declining morale among Border Patrol agents that has followed the Biden administration’s attack on the agents who media personalities falsely claimed whipped migrants.

Olivarez answered Griffin Jenkins, reporter and producer of Fox News Channel, “Right, so it is going to hurt moral, Griff it’s already hurting morale because Border Patrol is not getting the support they need from the federal government to do their job and this right here, what took place last year with the alleged whipping incident, we know that that’s not the case, yet federal government was quick to pass judgement on these agents who were out there risking their lives and doing their job, following the rule of law, but yet the federal government does not want to follow the rule of law and allow these over the border.”

Olivarez continued, “And you had them under the bridge. The agents are falsely accused and as they mentioned if, they deserve an apology from the federal government. All it does is continue to demoralize the agents when they’re out there doing their job.”

“And we’re out there in the Rio Grande Valley working with them and you’ve been here numerous times and you’ve seen this here. And the agents deserve the support and leadership from the federal government to continue doing their jobs. Just falsely accused and they deserve, they deserve an apology from the federal government and leadership as well.”

Meanwhile, Team Biden has done the opposite of making the border more secure, with its revocation of Title 42, which made it easier to deport migrants, causing even more problems at the border as migrants are now more difficult to deport when caught.

That being said, it could be possible that Biden is waking up to the massive problem at the border, or at least the electoral issue his seemingly open border poses, as news recently broke that he is completing a section of the Trump border wall.

Still, even if Biden is waking up to the threat of mass migration, now that millions have already crossed, is whatever he does not taking place too late? You are free to share your thoughts!

