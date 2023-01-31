The New York Times Argues that Classified Documents Aren’t a Big Deal Unless President Trump is Involved

The FBI’s illegal raid on Mar-a-Lago and President Trump’s home where he had every right to take with him the documents he wanted to take per the Presidential Records Act, was tyrannical, but don’t tell that to the New York Times.

President Trump also had the ability to declassify any documents in his four years as President, there was nothing classified to the President of the United States while in office.

Attorney Mike Davis as our friends at The Gateway Pundit point out, said just that.

Davis clerked under Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch as well as Senator Chuck Grassley.

He’s been consistent with his reasoning about classified documents and Joe Biden.

Biden according to attorney Mike Davis, stole the documents found in his possession since he had these since he was Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Biden had absolutely no right as Vice President to pilfer classified documents of any kind.

But not according to The New York Times, only Trump could be bad with classified documents according to these clowns.

Classified documents keep turning up in the homes of former presidents and vice presidents. First, law enforcement found hundreds of them in Donald Trump’s home. President Biden’s aides recently gave back classified documents that were found in his office and home, dating to his time as vice president and senator. And last week, Mike Pence’s aides found classified documents in his home.

After all of these discoveries, the National Archives asked former presidents and vice presidents yesterday to look through their personal records for any documents that should not be there.

The three cases have important differences. Notably, Trump resisted efforts to retrieve the documents, while Biden and Pence returned them voluntarily. But they have all raised the public’s awareness of what has long been a government phenomenon: Current and former officials at all levels discover and turn over classified documents several times a year, The Associated Press reported.

This is blatantly not true and a lie. President Trump was working with the FBI. Hell, the FBI even told him to put a lock on the door to the room they were in.

If that’s not enough, President Trump still has a full presidential Secret Service detail with him at all times and at his residence at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI actions were unnecessary and nothing more than political posturing.

Biden had classified documents he should’t have had in his home, his office, and in his garage. It’s an absolute nightmare, especially since his crackhead son was in those places as well.

The New York Times goes on to state that America classifies too many documents, and not to be so hard on President Biden. No, we’re serious, this really happened. Read below for your self.

From the New York Times:

In many agencies, officials “face no downsides for over-classifying something,” said Oona Hathaway, a professor at Yale Law School and former special counsel at the Pentagon. “But if you under-classify something, really dire consequences could come for you.”

So officials tend to play it safe. Of the more than 50 million documents classified every year, just 5 to 10 percent warrant the classification, Hathaway estimated, based on her experience at the Pentagon.

So what’s the harm? Experts say there are several potential dangers to over-classification.

For one, it keeps potentially relevant information from the public, making it harder for voters and journalists to hold their leaders accountable. One example: Starting in the 2000s, the U.S. ran a highly classified drone program to identify, locate and hunt down suspected terrorists in the Middle East and South Asia.

The program’s existence was well known, and the destruction it caused was widely reported. Yet elected officials, including members of Congress briefed on the program, could answer few questions from constituents or reporters about it because the details were classified.

Over-classification can also make it difficult for agencies to share information with others, whether they are other U.S. agencies or foreign partners. “There are national security concerns — in terms of information not getting shared that should be,” said Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty and National Security Program.

And, of course, the recent discoveries show how hard it can be to track all of these classified documents. “We’ve just overloaded the system,” Goitein said. “And that makes slippage inevitable.”

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

